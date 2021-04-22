Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

BANR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

