Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Hits $41.48 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and $3.83 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00269721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $582.23 or 0.01060624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00685107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.22 or 1.00268638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

