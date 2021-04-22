Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €140.17 ($164.90).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €126.85 ($149.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

