Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €140.17 ($164.90).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €126.85 ($149.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

