Barclays Boosts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $41.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XM. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE XM opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $948,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

