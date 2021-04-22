Barclays Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,530.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,623.63.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,503.25. 7,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $834.18 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.