Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $21,422,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 225,604 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

