Barclays Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.33. 82,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,891. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

