Barclays Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.65 ($83.12).

Scout24 stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €68.74 ($80.87). 240,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. Scout24 has a one year low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

