Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:LRN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

