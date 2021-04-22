Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 39,929 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

SHYG opened at $45.85 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

