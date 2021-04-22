Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,699 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.