Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.