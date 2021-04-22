Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $347.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.67. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $192.80 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

