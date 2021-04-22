Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

