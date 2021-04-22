Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 365,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

STZ opened at $241.13 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

