Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.47 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

