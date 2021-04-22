Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Eaton stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

