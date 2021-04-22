Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $60.93 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

