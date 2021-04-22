Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

