Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

