Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $212.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average of $187.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

