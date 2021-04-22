Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.85 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.39.

