Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,869.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

