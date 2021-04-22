Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $164.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.14 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

