Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

