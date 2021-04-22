Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.55 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.81 and a 200 day moving average of $285.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.