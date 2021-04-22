Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 5,666 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 34.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

