Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 7,806 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

