Base Protocol Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $244,357.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00072960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00734168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.73 or 0.08042238 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,773,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,355 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

