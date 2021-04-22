Baxter International (BAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $94.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.