BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Major Shareholder Sells $85,258.59 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $85,258.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BBQ alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31.

BBQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 123,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,048. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.