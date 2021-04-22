BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCBP. TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.