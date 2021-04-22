BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion.

TSE:BCE opened at C$58.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.96. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of C$52.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.95.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

