BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. BCE has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.