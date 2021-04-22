BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Lifted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 3.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in BCE by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

BCE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,468. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

