Beacon (BECN) Trading 27.2% Lower This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $719,220.89 and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,625,009 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.