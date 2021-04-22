Beam Market Cap Hits $124.28 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Beam has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $124.28 million and approximately $42.85 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,332,640 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

