Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

