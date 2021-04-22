bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.00. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

