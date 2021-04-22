Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 4.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.