Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,636.64 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,636.64 or 0.02986675 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $117.84 million and $10.48 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00331286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

