Beldex Market Capitalization Hits $57.89 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and approximately $1,494.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

