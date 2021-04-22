Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $117.78 million and approximately $57.76 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00007337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

