Belt (BELT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.86 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Belt has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $98.57 or 0.00178965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.