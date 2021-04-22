Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,497.25 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

