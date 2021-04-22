Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002864 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and $577,082.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 81,235,963 coins and its circulating supply is 24,002,547 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

