Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 15.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

