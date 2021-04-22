Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR:KBX opened at €103.05 ($121.24) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.88.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

