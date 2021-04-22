Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 15,744 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July accounts for approximately 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.50. 14,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

