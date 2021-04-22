Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 16,105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 11.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

